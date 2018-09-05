Forum 35 accepting nominations
Each year, Forum 35 recognizes individuals dedicated to improving the Baton Rouge community through exemplary leadership, visionary thinking and extraordinary volunteerism. Forum 35 is accepting nominations for community awards to be presented at its annual breakfast event in October. Nominations can be submitted online at www.forum35.org/BROriginal and are due by Sept. 17.
Individual awards will be given in for BR Original Young Professional Award and BR Original Award.
Cat Tails and Cocktails coming soon
Cat Haven will host its 17th annual Cat Tails and Cocktails fundraising party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 at Crowne Plaza Executive Center. This year's theme is "Go Wild," a tribute to the ancestors of our domestic feline friends. Guests are encouraged to dress in animal-printed, cocktail-casual attire to get into the "Wild" spirit. The fundraiser will feature live entertainment by Stormy the Band, a silent auction and wine pull. A Caribbean-inspired buffet, beer, wine and a specialty cocktail will be available. Tickets to the event and information about the silent auction can be found at www.cathaven.org/gowild.
Learn new skills online
Want to learn a skill to help you professionally? Need help preparing for a standardized test like the GRE or SAT?
Check out Gale Courses online through the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at education.gale.com/l-pebr/.
Topics in business, writing, college readiness, law and more are available and start every month. Library members can take the six-week courses free.
Orchestra auditions
The Louisiana Junior String Ensemble is open to string students typically in the first through fifth grades. Interested students can attend open rehearsals at the LSU School of Music Room 116 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, where they will sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at a location to be announced. For more information, email lavoila@hotmail.com.