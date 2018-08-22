CHS Men's Club hosts stag dinner
Catholic High School's Men’s Club Stag Barbecue is Aug. 25 at the school gym.
It's the 83rd edition of the dinner, which features' a filet, baked beans, salad and roll and raises money for the group's projects.
The dinner is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with take out dinners available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
The event usually draws some 1,200 men.
For tickets, visit catholichigh.org
Pool Pawty
BREC's Liberty Lagoon is going to the dogs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Join Liberty Lagoon for the End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty where dogs and their owners are welcome to splash around the water park.
Liberty Lagoon will hold two sessions. Session one from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for dogs under 40 pounds and session two from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for dogs 40 pounds or heavier. The cost is $8 per person and each person is limited to two dogs per handler. Each session is limited to 100 dogs.
Please be advised that this is a dog-friendly event. Participants will encounter dogs in various conditions. For the safety of everyone and every dog, all participants must comply with the "Pool Pawty" rules that can be found at libertylagoon.com. This is not an event for small children younger than 5.
For more information, call 225-923-3202 or visit libertylagoon.com.
Orchestra audtions
Auditions for the Louisiana Youth Orchestra and the Louisiana Junior Youth Orchestra will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25-26 at the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. To schedule an audition, email dtorns@brso.org.
The Louisiana Junior String Ensemble is open to string students typically in the first through fifth grades. Interested students can attend open rehearsals at the LSU School of Music Room 116 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, where they will sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at a location to be announced. For more information, email lavoila@hotmail.com.