Art in motion gala
Tickets are on sale for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 33rd annual gala, "In Motion," from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the museum, 100 S. River Road. The gala coincides with the exhibit, "Lin Emery: A Force in Nature." Music will be by Ned Fasullo and his Fabulous Big Band Orchestra, and a pair of Penny Preville 18k white-gold diamond earrings valued at $7,995, donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, will be auctioned. Tickets are $150, $100 for museum members. Raffle tickets are $50. lasm.org/gala.
Contemporary art at Capitol Park Museum
The Capitol Park Museum, 440 N. Fourth St., is showing "Soul of the South: Selections from the Gitter-Yelen Foundation Collection," through June 30. The show features more than 60 pieces of contemporary Southern art by 34 self-taught artists. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
'Love, Whitney'
Presale tickets for $15 are on sale through Oct. 17 for New Venture Theatre's production of "Love, Whitney," which runs Oct. 19-21 at the theater in Frank Hayden Hall at Southern University. NVTArts.org.
'Kick it Out' auditions
Of Moving Colors will have auditions on Oct. 7 for its annual "Kick It Out" production. "Kick It Out" is a weekly dance and performance camp for ages 5-17 culminating in two full productions in the Manship Theatre in January. No dance experience is required. (225) 338-0804 or ofmovingcolors.org.
Tips on orchids
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. A program on “Growing Orchids from Seeds” will be presented by Tin-Wein Yu and John Nelson, owners of Louisiana Orchid Connection. Growing orchids from seed is a very fascinating process and different from growing other types of plants from seed. Meetings are open to the public, and visitors are welcome. Visit http://www.batonrougeorchidsociety.com for more information and to subscribe to the Society’s monthly newsletter.