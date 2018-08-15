Vision rehab services
Lighthouse Louisiana's mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment and advocacy. To continue meeting that mission, the agency's Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road is offering no-cost vision rehabilitation services, which includes a low-vision clinic, daily living skills classes and assisted technology training. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at (225) 275-1200, ext. 245, for information.
Kaleidoscope of Quilts
The Sassi Strippers Quilt Guild will be at the Jones Creek Regional Branch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday for the Kaleidoscope of Quilts public participation day for all ages. There will be quilting demonstrations, children’s activities, stuffing teddy bears for the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and balloting for favorite quilts. The Guild also will have their quilts on display throughout the branch during August.
Welcome to teens
Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to the teen room at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, to see what the library has to offer. Parents of teens also are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Job search letters
Learn how to write a résumé and job cover letter during a free seminar for adults in room 102 at the Main Library at Goodwood at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Certified professional résumé writer Lynnette Lee of the Career Center will lead the presentation. Registration is required. To register, visit https://www.careercenterbr.com/events/.
Art Melt exhibit
Forum 35's "Art Melt," a multimedia, juried art exhibit, runs through Aug. 24 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Playmakers
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production, "A Year with Frog and Toad," opening Aug. 24 in the Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. Tickets are $21, $15 for ages 2-11. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.