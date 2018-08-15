The Brew at the Zoo fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Zoo will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the zoo, 3601 Thomas Road.
General admission tickets for the craft beer tasting event are $50; admission for designated drivers is $20. Admission for VIPs, who will be admitted at 6 p.m., is $100. Tickets are available at www.brzoobrew.org.
The event will feature live music and more than 200 craft beers from local, regional and national breweries, in addition to beers created by members of Baton Rouge-area home-brew associations. Food tastings from more than a dozen local restaurants will complement the beer on tap.