Libraries celebrate end of summer
Kids ages 3-11 are invited to the Main Library at Goodwood at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, to celebrate the end of summer with games, a spacewalk, a clown, prizes and refreshments. The party will last about one hour. Registration is required for groups. For more information and to register, call the library's children’s room at (225) 231-3760.
Teens can enjoy games, prizes, snacks and more to celebrate the end of summer with their peers at the library. For more information and to register, call the library location directly. Check out the remaining schedule below:
- Noon Wednesday, Aug. 1, Main Library at Goodwood
- 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, River Center Branch
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, Zachary Branch
Teen Summer Film Camp premiere
New Orleans Video Access Center in Baton Rouge partnered with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library during a free filmmaking summer camps for teens in grades six to 12. During the camp, students learned the basics of video production, including design, story-boarding, production, post-production, effects and more, through the hands-on process of creating a music video under the guidance of an experienced local filmmaker. Final projects from each camp will premiere at the Main Library at Goodwood in the large meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Theater honors volunteers
Theatre Baton Rouge’s Board of Governors will honor the theater's volunteers with this year’s Beaux Arts Ball, with the theme “Dancing Through the Decades."
This year’s event will be July 28 at the theater’s playhouse, 7155 Florida Blvd.
The event pays tribute to all of the volunteers who have contributed their time and talents during the 2017-18 season. There will be awards presented in numerous categories, including acting, technical support and front of house volunteers.
For more information, visit theatrebr.org.
Tickets on sale
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie," opening Aug. 16 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30; $19 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or email theatrebr.org.
- Get your tickets for UpStage Theatre's production of "The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith," opening Aug. 11 at the theater in Cortana Mall, entrance 1, 9401 Cortana Place. Tickets are $21. For more information, visit upstagetheatre.biz.
Authors visit
Louisiana's own Quvenzhané Wallis will be signing copies of her two newest books, "Shai & Emmie Star in Dancy Pants!" and "Shai & Emmie Star in To the Rescue!" at 4 p.m. Friday at Barnes & Noble CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court.
On Saturday, A. Lonergan, author of "Goddess Games" and "Goddess Choice" will be signing books, reading and hosting a question and answer session at 1 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.