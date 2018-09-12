The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. A program on Bulbophyllum orchids will be presented by Steve Hennessey of the New Orleans Orchid Society. Bulbophyllums do well in South Louisiana's climate and have some very unusual flowers. Meetings are open to the public, and visitors are welcome. Visit http://www.batonrougeorchidsociety.com for more information and to subscribe to the society’s monthly newsletter.
CASA golf tourney
The seventh annual Terracon Golf Benefit to benefit Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association will be held Oct. 22. The event includes a day of golfing at the University Club of Baton Rouge while helping abused children in the local community.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with shotgun start at 11 a.m. Participants can register online at www.casabr.org/terracon.
All proceeds from the tournament support Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children to help them reach safe permanent homes. The fundraiser enables CASA to continue providing a volunteer for every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs one.
To register for the tournament, contact Lisa Smith with Terracon at (225) 239-2644 or lisa.smith@terracon.com. For more information about CASA, visit casabr.org or call (225) 379-8598.
Fall prevention class
The Capital Region Builders Association is offering a fall prevention class for builders from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 10518 Kentshire Court, Baton Rouge.
The class was developed by the Job-Site Safety Institute in partnership with the National Association of Home Builders.
The four-hour Fall Prevention in Residential Construction Training seminar is for builders, trade contractors, supervisors and workers. The training program focuses on identifying fall hazards in residential construction, as well as providing attendees an understanding of the OSHA fall protection regulations and safe work practices to prevent fall-related injuries and deaths.
Admission is free. To register, visit capitalregionba.com/events for registration.
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is joining with the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to make sure that every student has a library card.
This year, Disney Pixar's superhero family, the Incredibles, will team up with the ALA to promote the value of a library card, reminding families, students and people of all ages that signing up for a library card is a great step toward a truly super lifestyle.
For more information about Library Card Sign-Up Month, signing up for a free East Baton Rouge Parish library card or for general information about the library, call (225) 231-3710, pick up a copy of the library's monthly newsletter The Source or visit the library’s website at www.ebrpl.com.