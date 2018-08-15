The Louisiana Chemical Association has awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Louisiana students working toward two-year associate degrees at Louisiana community or technical colleges.
This winners of the 2018-19 scholarships are: Terrance Moses, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles; Benny Oribio, Baton Rouge Community College; Isaiah Pimpleton, Louisiana Delta Community College; and Don L Woods Jr., River Parishes Community College, Reserve Campus.
The scholarships were awarded to applicants who have completed at least 24 hours of process technology classes and maintained a minimum 2.75 GPA with a 3.5 in process technology courses. To apply for the scholarship, the students were asked to write a 300-500 word essay explaining why they should be awarded the scholarship along with a letter of recommendation from an instructor or faculty member. Louisiana Chemical Association began awarding the scholarships in 2009. To learn more, visit lca.org/workforce/p-tech.