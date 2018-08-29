Celebrate Harry Potter
The East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will present a Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Extravaganza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling was published in the United States in 1998. The celebration at the Main Library will include friendly rounds of Quidditch, tricky trivia, craft projects and a Muggle Market of magical wares. To close out the evening, the wizard rock band Tonks and the Aurors will perform on the plaza. For information, call (225) 231-3770.
Learn new skills online
Want to learn a skill to help you professionally? Need help preparing for a standardized test like the GRE or SAT?
Check out Gale Courses online through the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at education.gale.com/l-pebr/.
Topics in business, writing, college readiness, law and more are available and start every month. Library members can take the six-week courses free.
Orchestra auditions
The Louisiana Junior String Ensemble is open to string students typically in the first through fifth grades. Interested students can attend open rehearsals at the LSU School of Music Room 116 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, where they will sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at a location to be announced. For more information, email lavoila@hotmail.com.
Learn about editorial cartoons
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will show the Emmy Award-winning documentary "Herblock: The Black and the White" at 10 a.m. Saturday. The film coincides with the Old Capitol's "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons" exhibit, running through Sept. 29. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.