Canary Islanders group to meet
The Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana meets at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Email president@canaryislanders.org or visit canaryislanders.org.
Society member and author Stephen Estopinal will discuss the importance of the domestic pig in the survival of Western culture and Spanish settlement of the New World.
Queen of Hearts gala
Tickets are on sale for the Queen of Hearts Jubilee Gala honoring Dr. Cordel Parris. The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The Women's Health Education Friends and Family Center is honoring Parris as its founder and board president for her outstanding work in women's health. VIP ticket holders will see a couture Congolese fashion show, by Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, of Kasai Kingdom of the Republic of Congo, and Champagne reception before the gala. Guests are encouraged to wear formal African-inspired attire. Proceeds of the inaugural gala will be used to implement programs and workshops for healthy eating, cooking classes, weight management, stress, relationships and fun activities.
Tickets, which are $45 or $150 for VIP; are available at eventbrite.com, or by calling (225) 715-9971.
Music in the air
Singer-songwriter Bobby Jo Valentine will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and again during the 10 a.m. Mass on Nov. 4, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, (225) 766-8314.
Valentine grew up on the seaside of Northern California. His songs are both earthbound and mystical, and speak of the gentle, everyday spiritual awakenings of an openhearted life. He has earned a growing following of listeners and supporters with music and storytelling that is compelling and poetic, a news release said.