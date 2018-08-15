The art of waterfowl decoy carving will be highlighted during Duck Duck Goose Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge.
Waterfowl decoy carving is firmly rooted in Louisiana's rich cultural heritage, and this year's event will honor decoy carvers from “Downriver” and south of New Orleans, as well as those from Shell Beach, a news release said. Some of the region's oldest and most rare decoys will be displayed by carvers and collectors from all over the Deep South and beyond.
There will be lots of activities for all ages, crafts, guest speakers, carving demonstrations, food and beverage vendors, and door prizes given away throughout the day. Hands-on activities will include a waterfowl identification hike, the Carving Corner where visitors use soap to carve their own mini duck decoys, the Duck Box inflatable jump house, live baby ducklings in the Duck Pen, waterfowl-themed carnival prize booths and face-painting.
Admission is $4 for children, ages 2-17; $5 for adults; $2 for nature center pass members; and free for children under 2.
For more information, contact the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center at (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/duckduck.