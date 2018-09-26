Plantfest teaser event Sunday
The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is holding its 35th annual PlantFest on Oct. 6-7, but you won't want to miss what's happening the weekend before either.
On Sunday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the PlantFest Teaser will feature Neil Odenwald, who will talk about his “Top 25 Garden Plants.”
The event will be held at the arboretum’s new education facility, with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $15, $10 for members. Odenwald is a former director of LSU's School of Landscape Architecture, and the author of five books, including "Attracting Birds to Southern Gardens," "Live Oak Splendor" and the award-winning reference book "Southern Plants."
After the program, Odenwald will lead a walkabout through over 5,000 plants that will be set up for the following weekend's PlantFest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road.
The fall plant sale will include trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, fruits, gingers, camellias, edibles, ornamental grasses and more that run the gamut from native and traditional to eclectic and electric newcomers, says Peggy Davis Coates, executive director of the arboretum.
One week before the sale, a list of plants being offered can be seen at lsu.edu/hilltop.
For more information or to register, call (225) 767-6916, visit the website or email hilltop@lsu.edu.
Mini Maker Faire
Outer space will be the theme for the Mini Maker Faire planned for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Guests will include Miguel de Jesus from the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, who will teach attendees how to make a rocket, Cajun-style; and members of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society who will discuss the wonders of the night sky.
Visitors can explore the MARS truck, take a tour of the ISS Space Station in virtual reality, and take a trip to Alice's Wonderland courtesy of the Knock Knock Children's Museum. Watch a show from the Baton Rouge Fire Guild and participate in live art painting.
Admission is free, and food trucks will be on site. For the full list of exhibits, visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com/makers-exhibits.