Deep South Koi and Pond Society
The Deep South Koi and Pond Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, at LSU's Aquatic Germplasm and Genetic Resources Center, 2288 Gourrier Ave.
A program on pond and water garden water quality will be presented by Mike Christensen, manager of Ornamental Pond Fish in Port Allen. The meeting is free, but due to space limitations, reservations are required. Reservations may be made by leaving a message at (225) 383-3554.
Orchids for Seniors
The Orchids for Seniors study group will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in room 137 at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd. Group leader Danna Spayde will present a program on oncidium orchids and their hybrids. This type of orchid produces long lasting blooms of various sizes and colors. Oncidiums are becoming more readily available in local stores, and they grow well in the Baton Rouge area. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Grief seminar
Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge will host a workshop for community members and professionals from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 on “Loving From the Outside In, Mourning From the Inside Out: Helping Yourself Heal When Someone Dies.”
The free workshop is made possible by Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home.
Dr. Alan Wolfelt, author, educator and grief counselor, will be the presenter of these programs. Among his publications are the books "Understanding Your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart," "Companioning the Grieving Child: A Soulful Guide for Caregivers," "Journey Through Grief: Reflections on Healing," "Healing a Spouse’s Grieving Heart," "Creating Meaningful Funeral Ceremonies: A Guide for Caregivers," "Healing Your Grieving Heart: 100 Practical Ideas" and "When Your Pet Dies."
For more information and to preregister, call Allen Kopp at (225) 753-1440 or email akopp@legacyfuneralgroup.com.
Additional information can be found online at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Outdoor adventure
BREC’s Outdoor Adventure offers fall programs for children and adults.
BREC’s Sunset Paddle is open to youths ages 12 and older looking to paddle out across the University Lakes at Milford Wampold Park while watching the sun set. The next Sunset Paddles is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. BREC’s Paddle Up 2, 3 and 4 courses are open to those ages 8 and older, and are designed to instruct beginners from a novice to intermediate level in kayaking. Paddlers should attend courses depending on experience level. A Paddle Up 2 course will be held at Milford Wampold Park at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Greenwood Community park.
BREC’s SUP with the Sun standup paddle course is offered during sunrise, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at Milford Wampold Memorial Park on Oct. 17 and Nov. 13. All paddling courses cost between $10 and $15.
For more information or to reserve your space in these adventurous programs, call the BREC main office at (225) 272-9200, email outdooradventure@brec.org or sign up via webtrac.brec.org.