The holidays have come and gone and now it's time to get serous about those New Year resolutions you made.
If nutrition and fitness are on your list, check out these upcoming events.
Nutrition workshops planned
United Healthcare Community Plan of Louisiana and the LSU Agricultural Center will host a 4-H Food Smart Families nutrition workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Open Health Care Clinic, 3801 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Donations of canned food for the Baton Rouge Food Bank will be accepted.
The event will provide hands-on food prep, taste testing, food budgeting and healthy eating activities for the family. The activities will be presented by 4-H teen leaders from the LSU AgCenter's Food & Fitness Board.
Activities and freebies will include:
- Interactive "taste and rate" with fresh fruits (e.g. compare and judge varieties using the five senses)
- Food budgeting workshop
- Hands-on snack preparation, using vegetable peelers
- My Plate lesson and bracelet
Participants go home with a peeler, yogurt-based homemade ranch recipe and budget-friendly healthy meal ideas.
Peoples Health sets community events
Peoples Health is arranging a number of community events that are free and open to the public.
COUPONING: Jalyne Landry will lead a Peoples Health class on couponing secrets and strategies at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge, 17000 Medical Center Drive. This event is free and open to the public. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 16.
ENHANCED FITNESS: Peoples Health will present a Peoples Health enhanced-fitness class at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge. This event is free and open to the public. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 25.
LIGHT 'N' LOW: Laurie Bradshaw will lead a Peoples Health Light 'N' Low low-impact workout at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 28.