I Heart My Zoo Day will have a Valentine's theme
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host I Heart My Zoo Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. The regular zoo admission fees of $8.75 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12 will apply.
As part of the event's Valentine's Day theme, there will be "birds and bees" programs about zoo animals in the Safari Amphitheater. Animal enrichments will take place throughout the day, along with special keeper chats. Visitors will also make a valentine for their favorite person or animal. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road, and its phone number is (225) 775-3877.
Kenilworth Science, Technology School opens enrollment
Kenilworth Science and Technology School, a STEM-based charter middle school, is accepting online applications for the 2019-20 school year through EnrollBR.
Kenilworth is one of the region's top STEM school and host of the Louisiana STEM Expo.
Kenilworth, an open-enrollment public charter school, is accepting applications for incoming sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. The school's STEM-based curriculum and focus on project-based learning are designed to prepare students for high school, college and competitive career opportunities.
Parents and guardians can complete an online application for their students at www.enrollbr.org. The deadline is Feb. 23, but parents who register early have a better chance of getting into Kenilworth, which has maintained a waiting list for several years. Kenilworth is at 7600 Boone Ave., Baton Rouge. Its phone number is (225) 766-8111.
BREC ZooMobile returns
The BREC Baton Rouge ZooMobile is coming back to the library.
Children ages 4-11 are invited to the library in February to enjoy the free, informative and entertaining programs designed to educate audiences about wildlife conservation.
Attendees will get up close and personal with several live animals at each program and learn about their bone structures, fur and more. Each presentation lasts about one hour.
Registration is required for all. For more information and to register, call the library location directly. Here’s the ZooMobile schedule:
4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, (225) 778-5950
10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, Main Library at Goodwood
10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, River Center Branch
2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Jones Creek Regional Branch
4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, Eden Park Branch
4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Bluebonnet Regional Branch
MasterChef Junior now casting
MasterChef Junior is looking for contestants for its popular television cooking competition show.
Louisiana children ages 8 to 13 can visit www.masterchefjuniorcasting.com for details.