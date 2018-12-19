Canary Islanders Heritage Society to meet
On Jan. 5, a meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, at 11:00 am.
The meeting will include a screening of the award-winning film “Isleños: A Root of America” — a documentary by Eduardo Cubillo. The film traces the history of the Isleños people and features some familiar faces.
All meetings are open to the public. Information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana can be found on the web at www.canaryislanders.org. You may contact the President of the Society by email: president@canaryislanders.org
Holiday movie at the library
Elves of all ages are invited to the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., at 7 p.m. Friday for a free a holiday movie, "The Santa Clause" in the outdoor plaza. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit comfortably while they watch. The film also will be simulcast in the large meeting room for those who prefer this option. Local vendors and food trucks will be on site for the purchase of refreshments. Please note that the Library closes for business at 6 p.m. this day.
For more information about this free holiday movie night at the Library, call (225) 231-3750. To learn more about any of the Library’s other free programs, events and resources, visit www.ebrpl.com.
Library closures
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library copy will closed Monday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, Dec. 26.
The library will be open Monday, Dec. 31, but will close early at 6 p.m. that day and be closed all day Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, Jan. 2.
All our e-books, downloads and other online resources still will be available 24/7 at ebrpl.com. It's free, and all you need is a library card to check out resources. East Baton Rouge Parish residents who do not already have a library card may use online registration to receive a temporary e-card, which allows access to the digital library.
For more information about library holiday closures and hours of operation, call (225) 231-3750.