Costumes needed
The Costumes for Kids drive conducted by the YMCA of the Capital Area is underway through Oct. 24.
The donation drive provides free Halloween costumes to children in need. New or gently used costumes can be dropped off at any of the Y's nine locations:
- A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge
- Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
- Baranco-Clark YMCA, 1735 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge
- C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge
- Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA, 521 Third St., Baton Rouge
- Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis
- ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., Baton Rouge
- Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge
- Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
To request a costume for a child in need, contact Kristen Hogan at (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104, or khogan@ymcabr.org.
'Spot It' workshop
A Spot It workshop to teach licensed cosmetologists and students how to spot early signs of skin cancer will be offered from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center is presenting the program, which is sponsored by Healthy Blue. Lunch will be provided.
According to Johnnay Benjamin, early detection and education director at the Cancer Center, the seminar will help train stylists learn how to spot potentially dangerous skin lesions when working with clients.
"Most people typically see their hairdresser more than they do a dermatologist. And your cosmetologist can see spots on the body that even the most diligent of us can't see when doing self-exams for skin cancer," said Benjamin. "This includes the scalp and neck, frequent locations for skin cancer lesions to begin."
To register for the workshop, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org/spot-it.
Capable Kids Campaign
Recognizing the value and long-term, positive influence therapy treatments can have on Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes, local community leaders have rallied behind McMains Children’s Developmental Center in support of its 2018 Capable Kids Campaign. The campaign is chaired by local pediatrician, Dr. Ronaldo Funes, and will run until Dec. 31. Gifts to the campaign may be made online at www.mcmainscdc.org/give or mailed directly to 1805 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.
McMains Children’s Developmental Center is a nonprofit, outpatient, pediatric therapy clinic that serves children with disabilities and developmental delays. The Capable Kids Campaign celebrates the skills children develop at the Center and their achievement of milestones that once seemed impossible. The committee members driving the campaign have personally seen the impacts that McMains Children’s Developmental Center can have on improving the life of a child, and hope that by sharing their stories, more members of the community will join them in supporting the Center.