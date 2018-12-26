As the end of the year approaches, many reflect on the past and plan for the future. All I can think about these days is the approach of my 61st birthday.
When you're born on Jan. 2, your birthday is sometimes an afterthought for your family and friends. People are tired from Christmas and New Year's celebrations and usually short on funds. As a child, most of my Christmas gifts would say "Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday."
As I've gotten older, my children and friends have taken on the task of making sure my birthdays are not forgotten. But now that I'm reached the 60 and older status, my birthday doesn't take on the same importance it once did.
Here's wishing you and yours a happy holiday season, and if you do know someone with a post-holiday birthday, don't forget to say "happy birthday."
Canary Islanders Heritage Society to meet
On Jan. 5, a meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, at 11:00 a.m.
The meeting will include a screening of the award-winning film “Isleños: A Root of America.” The documentary by Eduardo Cubillo traces the history of the Isleños people and features some familiar faces.
All meetings are open to the public. Information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana can be found at www.canaryislanders.org. You may contact the president of the society by email: president@canaryislanders.org.
BREC New Year holiday operating hours
The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge will close the administrative offices, 6201 Florida Blvd., close Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday.
Recreation facilities will also close on Jan. 1 and reopen Jan. 2.
The Baton Rouge Gallery will be closed for an art installation from Dec. 26-Jan. 3. The tennis centers, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Independence Park Theatre and the Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park will close on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
BREC’s Highland Road Park Observatory will be closed Dec. 31.
The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Magnolia Mound and Baton Rouge Zoo will also close on Jan. 1.
For more information, call 225-272-9200 or visit brec.org.