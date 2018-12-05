The Community News staff appreciates our readers' contributions each week. To improve our news flow, we have eliminated the communitynews.com email address.
Creole Christmas
BREC’s Magnolia Mound will present its Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2161 Nicholson Drive.
The event features an old-fashioned Christmas with traditional games, folk crafts, storytelling, handmade items for sale, carriage rides, and French and Spanish music and dance. The historic property will be adorned with holiday decorations like those used in the 19th century, and open for guided tours.
This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit brec.org/CreoleChristmas.
Toy drive, concert
The Office of Veteran Affairs at Baton Rouge Community College will host a toy drive and holiday concert at 6 p.m. Friday at the Baton Rouge Community College, Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive.
Admission to the concert is a new, unwrapped toy.
The concert will feature the 50-member Marine Forces Reserve Band.
Railroad open house
The Mid-South Model Railroad Club plans an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 11931 Richcroft Ave.
Admission is free.
The club will run two trains, a passenger train and a freight train with Christmas-themed boxcars.
LSMSA meeting in Baton Rouge
The public is invited to join the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, at 10550 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. at 7 p.m. A representative from the school’s Enrollment Services Office will be available to answer questions and present information about the school. Eighth, ninth and tenth graders and their families are encouraged to attend and learn more about the school’s unique academic opportunities and exciting student life.
LSMSA offers a variety of benefits for the state’s brightest up-and-coming students, including a credentialed faculty, small class sizes, college-level curricula and a diverse environment and student population.
LSMSA’s application for admission is free and online at www.LSMSA.edu/apply.