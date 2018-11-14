Library partners with Parents Magazine for Sock It to Me Drive
Socks are the most requested and least donated article of clothing in homeless shelters. In an effort to help make this item available for those in need, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Children’s Services Department will once again join with Baton Rouge Parents magazine’s 14th annual Sock It to Me Drive to collect socks that will be distributed to area homeless shelters, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and Bethany House, which is a facility for cancer patients at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
The drive continues through Nov. 30. This year, the groups' goal is to collect at least 2,500 pairs. Drop new, unworn socks in the collection box that will be in the Children’s Room at each Library location. For more information, call Children’s Services at (225) 231-3760.
River Road Recipes tour
The Junior League of Baton Rouge will be the beneficiary of a River Road Recipes tour of eight Baton Rouge kitchens from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.
The self-guided tour will feature kitchens in the Garden District, LSU Lakes, Old Jefferson, Bocage Lakes and Country Club of Louisiana.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. For tickets, call (225) 924-0298 or visit www.juniorleaguebr.org. For $100, participants can enjoy a VIP experience that includes brunch, limo bus transportation to all homes, a swag bag and entrance to an exclusive ninth home accessible to VIP ticket-holders only.
Proceeds from the kitchen tours will support the Junior League of Baton Rouge's mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.