Holiday deadlines
The Advocate's community sections, including Southside, Southeast and Mid City, have set their holiday deadlines. We are asking our readers to submit their news by Dec. 19 for the Dec. 27 issues and by Dec. 26 for the Jan. 3 issues.
Please share your photos from holiday traditions, visiting relatives gathering for the holiday and Christmas decorations.
Citrus pick day rescheduled
Baton Rouge Green’s fifth annual City Citrus Pick Event, originally scheduled Dec. 8, was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 15.
All other times and locations will be the same.
At the Pick Event, volunteers pick citrus from trees of owners who have signed up for the event.
“We don’t want our Pick volunteers on the roads ... during what is predicted to be tremendous rainfall and localized flooding. Luckily our friends at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are of the same mind ... ," said Sage Foley, executive director of Baton Rouge Green.
The Baton Rouge Green City Citrus Pick Event, sponsored by Lamar Advertising and Bofinger’s Tree Service, benefits the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
“We are very thankful to Baton Rouge Green and City Citrus for putting together this pick event each year because it provides fresh donated citrus to our clients. We know that the more fresh fruits and produce we can distribute leads to better outcomes for those in need,” explains Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade postponed
The South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 15, due to weather concerns. The South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade will be held in conjunction with the Good News Parade, which will start from 2160 Highland Road. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Councilwoman Tara Wicker at (225) 389-5140 or (225) 317-1849.