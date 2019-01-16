Mid City Gras sets first ball
Tickets are available for the first Mid City Gras Ball, which will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s Capital City Events Center, 6955 Florida Blvd.
Tickets are $33 per individual and can be obtained via bontempstix.com.
The ball is not a formal event. The theme of the ball and the Mid City Gras Parade is Peace, Love and Nuts, and your attire should reflect that. Attendees must provide their own food and beverages. The ball is open to people 21 and up.
Music for the ball will be provided by DJs from WHYR.
The second annual Mid City Gras Parade will roll down North Boulevard at 1 p.m. Feb. 24. The parade will begin at 19th Street and end at Baton Rouge Community College. Front Yard Bikes will serve as the grand marshal for the parade.
Spaces are still available in the parade. To apply for a spot, go to midcitygras.org.
YMCA hosts weight loss program
A 10-week weight loss program for adults, Two Sizes Smaller, will run from Jan. 28 to April 8 at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge.
Participants will gather Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings, with trainer Sheri Lee leading workouts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and weight management specialist Alex Ruiz offering advice and support during weigh-ins on Tuesday or Thursday at 9 a.m. There also will be nutrition classes at 9 a.m. Mondays, focusing on how to prepare quick and healthful meals using what is on sale each week.
To register, visit ymcabatonrouge.org/Home. For information, email Alexandra Ruiz at aruiz@ymcabr.org.
Resources for African-American Genealogy
Adults are invited to the Main Library at Goodwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, for a class focused on resources designed to help in researching African-American ancestors.
Due to the history of slavery, prejudice and discrimination against African-Americans, African-Americans were routinely excluded from many records that could have documented details of their daily lives, a news release said. In this class, attendees will learn several search techniques and how to navigate special records collections — such as African American Heritage, Ancestry.com and more — that will assist in genealogical research.