Tie-dye tees
Tie-dye rocks at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, where teens can dye their own fashions from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Bring a plain white T-shirt.
Movie night
Enjoy an evening of free family entertainment downtown at Movie Night BR on Thursday.
Activities for children begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza’s Crest Stage, 200 St. Louis St., followed by a showing of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” at 8 p.m.
Summer movies
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “Big Hero 6” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s Brown Bag Movie at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday features selected movies from “James Marshall’s Favorite Fairy Tales.” Participation is limited to ages 3 to 11, and kids should bring a lunch.
Family fun
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s meeting room 3 is full of old-time family fun from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Activities for children ages 4 to 11 and their families include hula hoops, jump rope, hopscotch and more.
Audio/visual training
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is offering a short class for teens on how to use the library’s audio/visual equipment. It’s available to ages 12 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The class covers the use of GoPro, Sennheiser mics, a Yamaha mixer, green screens, instrument cables and XLR cables. After completing the class, teens will be able to book the library’s Innovation Space on their own and create podcasts or YouTube videos.
To register, visit bit.ly/2u9Hr1n.
Story and art
A story and art session for children begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Held in meeting room 1, the session includes “Badly Drawn Dog” by Emma Dodson and a watercolor art craft.
Feeling groovy
“Dance Party Countdown” by Eric Litwin is the inspiration for a groovy cardboard guitar craft at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s meeting room 1. The story and craft are for children ages 4 to 7.
To register, call (225) 763-2260.
Teen Video Game Day
An afternoon of Xbox Kinect and Wii U video games and light refreshments for teens is slated for 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
Rockin’ rock art
Adults in their 20s can create a unique piece of rock art at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in meeting room 2. Snacks and drinks will be served.
Cool Careers
The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on aviation technology. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.
A panel of experts will cover careers in aviation and space with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.
To register, visit bit.ly/2MTxQn3.
Anime afternoon
Anime and snacks are available to teens from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
Living without sight
Mary Haupt, who has been blind since birth, will meet with children in Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s meeting room 1 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Kids ages 5 and older will learn about the tools Haupt uses to help her get around in everyday life.
To register, call (225) 763-2260.
Support group
The Hospice of Baton Rouge is offering a six-week HOPE Grief Support Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning July 24 at the Ochsner Medical Center chapel, 17000 Medical Center Drive.
There is no cost to participate. For more information or to register, call (225) 767-4673.