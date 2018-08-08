More than 30 children exercised their creativity this summer at Studio Arts Camp at Runnels School in Baton Rouge. The children explored a variety of techniques and mediums while developing their artistic skills.
Under the direction of teaching artists, the campers sculpted colorful papier-mâché birds, assembled animal portrait collages, practiced printmaking, and learned about mosaics, painting, drawing and storybook writing. They also enjoyed lessons on the history of music from professional musician and music educator Jennifer Cassin.
Campers had four classes each day during which they developed and made finished pieces to take home at the end each weeklong camp session.
“The younger student-campers (ages 6-9) particularly enjoyed the papier-mâché bird project we did in the second session,” said camp organizer and Runnels art teacher Sydney McGraw. “They liked seeing how the birds evolved from simple balloons; then with the addition of paint, paper and feathers become the birds they had drawn.”
Also teaching at the summer camp were professional artists and educators Burgundy Brumfield and Nicole Latiolais.