Orchid lessons
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society is taking part in a webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. "Demystifying Dendrobiums” with Ron McHatton, education director for the American Orchid Society, will outline information about Dendrobium, one of the largest in the orchid family. Its many subdivisions can be quite confusing. This program will undo that confusion and provide culture hints. Society meetings, which are open to the public, are held at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane.
Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for more information and to subscribe to the society’s monthly newsletter.
'Nutcracker' at LSU Union Theater
Local ballet students will perform side by side with Moscow Ballet dancers in the company's production of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the LSU Union Theater. Get tickets at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets.
A Force of Nature
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's next Art After Hours program, "A Force of Nature," will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, featuring a curator-guided tour of the kinetic art in the exhibit "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature" and a fencing demonstration by the Red Stick School of Fencing. The $10 admission includes hors d'oeuvres and wine. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
For the Love of Books
The exhibit "For the Love of Books," featuring work by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, is showing at the East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., through Dec. 31. Each artist has chosen a specific book for inspiration in their work. On Nov. 18, the organization will conduct its quarterly meeting at 2 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (225) 763-2240 or visit ebrpl.org.