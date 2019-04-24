Calls for assistance received by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for April 12-18:
Sector 7
Assault/battery
1900 block of Helm Drive, April 12, 6:13 p.m.
11900 block of Nicholson Drive, April 13, 4:19 a.m.
10300 block of Siegen Lane, April 13, 1:37 p.m.
9900 block of Burbank Drive, April 15, 11:02 a.m.
8200 block of Ned Avenue, April 15, 3:31 p.m.
9000 block of Perkins Road, April 17, 12:02 p.m.
Burglary
8300 block of Ned Avenue, April 15, 9:32 a.m.
8100 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, April 17, 1:10 p.m.
Damage to property
8300 block of Amy Drive, April 13, 12:44 p.m.
1800 block of Gen. Beauregard Avenue, April 14, 4:09 p.m.
8900 block of Old Hermitage Parkway, April 15, 10:04 a.m.
8000 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, April 17, 3:22 p.m.
Disturbance
9300 block of Burbank Drive, April 12, 2:14 a.m.
3300 block of Southlake Avenue, April 12, 3:18 a.m.
2000 block of Mariner Drive, April 12, 11:37 a.m.
400 block of Ben Hur Road, April 12, 1:51 p.m.
8500 block of Rush Avenue, April 13, 12:08 a.m.
1300 block of Jade Avenue, April 13, 10:02 a.m.
8600 block of Coy Avenue, April 13, 10:25 a.m.
8600 block of Coy Avenue, April 13, 1:02 p.m.
8200 block of Ned Avenue, April 13, 2:30 p.m.
8600 block of Coy Avenue, April 13, 4:34 p.m.
8200 block of Skysail Avenue, April 13, 8:54 p.m.
9300 block of Burbank Drive, April 13, 11:46 p.m.
2200 block of Gardere Lane, April 14, 7:14 a.m.
8100 block of Keel Avenue, April 14, 6:28 p.m.
8000 block of Skysail Avenue, April 14, 8:04 p.m.
400 block of Ben Hur Road, April 14, 8:09 p.m.
8000 block of Skysail Avenue, April 14, 9:25 p.m.
8200 block of Keel Avenue, April 14, 10:17 p.m.
1900 block of Helm Drive, April 14, 10:23 p.m.
8700 block of Pecan Tree Drive, April 15, 5:18 a.m.
8700 block of Granite Drive, April 15, 7:17 p.m.
8200 block of Skysail Avenue, April 15, 10:16 p.m.
500 block of Gardere Lane, April 15, 10:26 p.m.
1500 block of Peck Drive, April 15, 10:37 p.m.
2100 block of Hillstone Drive, April 16, 11:33 a.m.
8100 block of Keel Avenue, April 16, 4:11 p.m.
2000 block of Mariner Drive, April 16, 8:45 p.m.
8500 block of Old Hermitage Parkway, April 16, 8:45 p.m.
900 block of Ridgepoint Court, April 16, 9:07 p.m.
1800 block of Lombard Drive, April 17, 10:27 a.m.
2000 block of General Lee Avenue, April 17, 1:45 p.m.
1900 block of General Lee Avenue, April 17, 5:44 p.m.
1900 block of Stafford Drive, April 17, 10:38 p.m.
Hit-and-run
11500 block of Perkins Road, April 15, 9:49 a.m.
Motor vehicle theft
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, April 14, 6:24 a.m.
Shots fired/shooting
8500 block of Rush Avenue, April 13, 10:49 p.m.
Suspicious incident
2000 block of St. Croix Avenue, April 12, 2:47 p.m.
2200 block of Gen. Jackson Avenue, April 13, 10:06 p.m.
10500 block of Burbank Drive, April 14, 11:12 a.m.
600 block of John Henry Drive, April 14, 12:09 p.m.
8500 block of Ned Avenue, April 15, 2:31 p.m.
8700 block of GSRI Avenue, April 15, 6:42 p.m.
8200 block of Ned Avenue, April 16, 9:12 p.m.
900 block of Lakeview Drive, April 17, 12:39 p.m.
800 block of Lakeview Drive, April 17, 5:09 p.m.
1600 block of Seabord Drive, April 17, 7:49 p.m.
Theft/shoplifting
13700 block of Perkins Road, April 12, 1:10 p.m.
500 block of Gardere Lane, April 12, 2:39 p.m.
9300 block of Burbank Drive, April 13, 10:40 p.m.
1200 block of Gardere Lane, April 15, 10:40 a.m.
10200 block of Springbrook Avenue, April 15, 1:20 p.m.
9400 block of Burbank Drive, April 15, 7:22 p.m.
11800 block of Villa Creek Avenue, April 16, 3:08 p.m.
1800 block of Mullen Drive, April 16, 4:37 p.m.
10500 block of Burbank Drive, April 16, 5:01 p.m.
10300 block of Siegen Lane, April 17, 11:04 a.m.
9400 block of Burbank Drive, April 17, 7:22 p.m.
9900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 17, 9:06 p.m.
Vehicle burglary
400 block of Ben Hur Road, April 12, 11:06 a.m.
10200 block of Springpark Avenue, April 14, 12:05 p.m.
600 block of Mossy Oak Avenue, April 16, 9:31 a.m.
12200 block of Chester Drive, April 16, 1:43 p.m.
12000 block of Chester Drive, April 16, 6:15 p.m.
11900 block of Nicholson Drive, April 17, 9:32 a.m.
Vice offenses
1700 block of Elvin Drive, April 15, 7:16 p.m.
Vicious animal attacking people
12400 block of Burbank Drive, April 16, 6:31 p.m.
Sector 8
Assault/battery
5000 block of Hennessy Boulevard, April 15, 2:08 p.m.
10900 block of Airline Highway, April 16, 7:09 a.m.
6100 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 16, 1:37 p.m.
9900 block of Ridgely Drive, April 16, 3:12 p.m.
Burglary
9600 block of Perkins Road, April 17, 5:53 a.m.
4300 block of Inniswold Road, April 17, 9:53 a.m.
5100 block of Essen Lane, April 17, 5:11 p.m.
Damage to property
7400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 13, 1:16 a.m.
9700 block of Jefferson Highway, April 16, 8:20 p.m.
Disturbance
10500 block of Mayfair Drive, April 13, 5:57 p.m.
7500 block of Corporate Boulevard, April 13, 8:14 p.m.
7500 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 13, 9:43 p.m.
5400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 14, 1:16 a.m.
4300 block of Rue De Belle Maison Street, April 14, 12:22 p.m.
9600 block of Jefferson Highway, April 14, 8:30 p.m.
6700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 15, 7:21 p.m.
4200 block of Jefferson Woods Drive, April 17, 3:46 p.m.
Hit-and-run
10900 block of Airline Highway, April 13, 9:56 p.m.
4200 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 16, 12:06 p.m.
Motor vehicle theft
11000 block of Airline Highway, April 15, 2:45 p.m.
Suspicious incident
5900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 12, 11:21 a.m.
3700 block of Essen Lane, April 12, 2:59 p.m.
11000 block of Airline Highway, April 12, 6:01 p.m.
1400 block of East I-10, April 13, 9:12 a.m.
8900 block of Norfolk Drive, April 13, 11:44 a.m.
9500 block of Jefferson Highway, April 13, 9:15 p.m.
2200 block of Oakcliff Drive, April 15, 11:52 p.m.
9900 block of Dwyerwood Avenue, April 16, 9:55 a.m.
8600 block of Siegen Lane, April 17, 11:39 a.m.
10200 block of Glen View Avenue, April 17, 2:39 p.m.
8000 block of Essen Cove Drive, April 17, 10:50 p.m.
7900 block of Sholar Drive, April 17, 11:36 p.m.
Theft/shoplifting
6800 block of Siegen Lane, April 12, 10:32 a.m.
8100 block of One Calais Avenue, April 12, 10:48 a.m.
5900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 12, 1:06 p.m.
3100 block of College Drive, April 12, 5:37 p.m.
6300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 12, 8:14 p.m.
6300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 13, 12:30 p.m.
6900 block of Siegen Lane, April 13, 8:40 p.m.
3100 block of College Drive, April 14, 5:06 p.m.
7000 block of Siegen Lane, April 14, 5:10 p.m.
6600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, April 15, 6:13 p.m.
6800 block of Siegen Lane, April 15, 7:22 p.m.
6800 block of Siegen Lane, April 16, 9:47 a.m.
3100 block of College Drive, April 16, 9:51 a.m.
3100 block of College Drive, April 16, 2:59 p.m.
6800 block of Siegen Lane, April 16, 9:51 p.m.
3800 block of Chelsea Drive, April 17, 11:26 a.m.
Vice offenses
3700 block of Chelsea Drive, April 17, 11:18 a.m.
Sector 9
Assault/battery
10800 block of Industriplex Boulevard, April 15, 9:40 p.m.
Burglary
11400 block of Cloverland Avenue, April 12, 9:57 a.m.
10700 block of Mall Drive, April 12, 8:33 p.m.
Disturbance
10700 block of Mall Drive, April 12, 7:25 p.m.
13700 block of Kenner Avenue, April 14, 4:31 a.m.
18800 block of Bella Vista Court, April 14, 6:26 a.m.
6700 block of Siegen Lane, April 14, 11:14 a.m.
7400 block of Siegen Lane, April 14, 3:27 p.m.
19900 block of Thad Cain Lane, April 14, 9:02 p.m.
7000 block of Siegen Lane, April 15, 9:38 a.m.
Hit-and-run
18100 block of Highland Road, April 13, 5:53 a.m.
18100 block of Highland Road, April 13, 6:48 a.m.
6500 block of Siegen Lane, April 16, 1 p.m.
Robbery
7000 block of Meadow Park Avenue, April 14, 10:38 p.m.
Suspicious incident
6900 block of Meadow Park Avenue, April 12, 2:54 a.m.
18100 block of Highland Road, April 13, 12:59 p.m.
7000 block of Siegen Lane, April 15, 11:26 a.m.
5700 block of Siegen Lane, April 15, 6:34 p.m.
10700 block of Mall Drive, April 15, 6:40 p.m.
18700 block of Montclair Court, April 16, 7:32 p.m.
13700 block of Kenner Avenue, April 17, 6:55 p.m.
13900 block of Airline Highway, April 17, 6:58 p.m.
Theft/shoplifting
6800 block of Siegen Lane, April 12, 4:16 p.m.
10800 block of Industriplex Boulevard, April 12, 7:37 p.m.
5700 block of Siegen Lane, April 13, 10:43 a.m.
10600 block of Mall Drive, April 13, 8:21 p.m.
10800 block of Industriplex Boulevard, April 16, 8:48 a.m.
6900 block of Siegen Lane, April 16, 9:53 p.m.
6900 block of Siegen Lane, April 17, 11:39 a.m.
18100 block of Highland Road, April 17, 5:55 p.m.
Vehicle burglary
6400 block of Siegen Lane, April 12, 10:09 a.m.
6900 block of Siegen Lane, April 12, 11:14 p.m.
7300 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, April 13, 11:17 a.m.