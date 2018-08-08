St. Luke’s Episcopal School in Baton Rouge has chosen Connie Bradford as interim head of school for the 2018-19 school year.
Bradford is a Baton Rouge native with deep experience in both the classroom and in school administration. Bradford was head of a private school in Ruston for more than a decade, has previous experience in the role of interim head, and served on the Louisiana state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for six years.
The Rev. Bryan Owen, rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, said Bradford “brings to St. Luke’s an unmistakable passion for children and their development, both academically and spiritually. She is equally enthusiastic about the advancement of St. Luke’s as an institution. We firmly believe her to be the ideal person to recognize, enhance and build upon the many wonderful qualities of our school. She is the person we need, and we are confident that her positive impact will be felt immediately.”