About a dozen men carefully wheel a 500-pound alligator head from a trailer as classic rock blares out of the open door of a nearby pickup truck on recent, chilly afternoon.

“Ho!” one shouts as they position the head into the body, completing the more than 70-foot spectacle that’s made up of dozens of trees pulled out of the nearby swamp.

And on Christmas Eve, the gator will be lighting the night sky as part of the century-old bonfire festival along the levees in St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.

“We’re lighting the way for Papa Noel,” said Josh Weidert, the mastermind behind the mammoth sculpture that sits atop of the levee along La. 44, right next to the Garyville water tower.

It’s a tradition that draws thousands to the area to bask in the glow of 120 to 130 blazing bonfires in the two south Louisiana parishes, with roots dating back about a hundred years.

The levee bonfires were originally built to light the way for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, or Papa Noel as he's named in the old tale. Or they serve to light the way for river ships and the route to Midnight Mass.

Either way, the tradition has grown into a huge community event that draws thousands to the river parishes where elaborate wooden structures are soaked in diesel and put to the torch at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The River Parishes Tourist Commission is offering a shuttle service for the first time this year.

The fleet of buses will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with drop-offs off in Gramercy and Lutcher and pick-ups every five to 10 minutes. The shuttle will pick up visitors at Lutcher High School at 1910 W. Main St.

Traditionally, people build large pyramid sculptures for the annual event, but others, like Weidert, have used their creative energy to create sculpturesque bonfires.

Weidert, 33, of Sorrento, said his group, Blood, Sweat and Bonfires, has spent the past two months working on their latest creation. The creature’s scales are fashioned from tree bark and the knots from the willow tree add to the texture of its spikes. The gator’s mouth is also controlled by a mechanism inside the beast, allowing its mouth to open and close.

Weidert has been building bonfires since he was a boy and has fond memories of sliding down the levee on cardboard and helping his father build the fires.

Over the years, since he took up building fires as a teenager, his work has evolved. Last year, he built a giant pelican, and in the past, a snapping turtle, a guitar and several others.

Though the fate of Weidert’s creation will be inevitably reduced to ash, he said the experience of building the bonfire with friends and family, as well as the final photo of his work, gives him gratification.

"We're up here making memories," Weidert said. "If we didn't burn 'em down, it'd eventually rot away."

Recently, his work drew the attention of a national cable network, the DIY Network, which has been filming in the River Parishes for an upcoming segment on quirky traditions. The show is set to air next year.

About 6 miles down La. 44, Corey Zeringue has been putting the final touches on a towering Santa Claus bonfire along the levee.

“I look forward to it every year,” said Zeringue, 31. “It brings all the family and friends around.”

The festival began to take off in popularity around the 1970s and eventually saw people create more elaborate bonfires, St. James Parish Council member Jason Amato said.

“It's a Christmas tradition and another good bonfire is upon us," Amato said.

Though the parish doesn't keep track of how many trees are used each year, he said, they recommend builders use young willow trees because they grow back quickly.

Zeringue estimates it took 160 trees to make the 16-foot tall Santa.

As for the gator, Weidert said with a laugh: “We didn't keep track, but we know it's a lot.”