Earlier this month, The Watchman and the Democrat started its look back at some of our favorite and memorable photos of 2002. Here's part two of our year in review.
We've pored over the long list of submitted pictures and those taken by our part-time photographers.
We hope you enjoy this walk down memory lane, and we encourage our readers to continue to submit photos that capture their experiences in East and West Feliciana parishes.
This review includes photos from part-time photographers Frances Y. Spencer, Jill Moore and David Thomas. We also included a few photos from our readers.
Here's part two of the list from July to December: