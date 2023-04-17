The town of St. Francisville needs a little more money to award bids for a new sewage treatment plant, a discussion at the Board of Aldermen’s April 11 meeting revealed.
The town took bids March 30 for the new treatment plant and April 6 for connecting force mains and sewage pumping stations, but the prices offered were above the amount budgeted, according to engineer Bianca Hillhouse.
The town has to build a new treatment plant that is not regularly put out of commission by Mississippi River flooding. The town imposed a moratorium on new residential subdivisions in 2020 because of the sewer issue, and voters approved a new, half-cent sales tax in December 2020 to fund the treatment plant.
The board issued $5.25 million in bonds last year that must be repaid through the sales tax, and a state program funded with federal COVID-19 relief money awarded the town an additional $2.4 million for the work, Hillhouse said.
L. King Co., of Denham Springs, had the low bid of $6,371,513 to build the treatment plant, but the cost estimate for the project was $4.6 million, according to the bid documents.
Southern Underground of Louisiana, a Zachary firm, had the low bid of $1,419,246 to construct the force mains and pumping stations. The cost estimate was $1.2 million.
Hillhouse said the feedback from contractors about current sewer projects is “that prices are high and labor is tight.”
The project also will include engineering fees, permit fees and other costs.
Hillhouse and Mayor Robert Leake said the town has until May 15 to act on the bids.
Meanwhile, the town will ask the state’s Water Sector Commission for additional funds to award the bids by May 15.
Hillhouse said the town should make a good-faith effort to reduce the prices before approaching the state for more money. She outlined several steps that could be taken, such as using galvanized steel for handrails required for the plant, using limestone rather than concrete to build an access road and garbage container pad and modifying the scope of landscaping work.
She said the design changes would reduce the additional amount of state money needed to $651,000. She is to present the proposal at an upcoming Water Sector Commission meeting.