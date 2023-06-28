The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen approved the second of two contracts June 27 for replacing the town’s out-of-compliance sewage treatment plant with a new plant on higher ground.
The Mississippi River frequently floods the town’s existing sewage oxidation ponds and other equipment in the river’s floodplain. A moratorium on major new residential construction is in place until the new treatment plant begins operating.
The board approved a $1,217,736 contract with Southern Underground of Louisiana, a Zachary company, to build three pumping stations and force mains connecting to the new treatment plant.
The contract price is a $31,000 reduction in the company’s original bid, as the town’s engineers made a change in specifications for the pumping station’s motors to lower the price.
The town accepted a scaled-down $5.9 million contract in May for the treatment plant, and the builder, L. King LLC, of Denham Springs, has mapped out the site and was preparing to begin work as of the June 27 meeting, engineer Bianca Hillhouse said.
Southern Underground plans to start work in the Princeville Street area, she said.
The town has a special half-cent sales tax to repay a bond issue that makes up the bulk of the projects’ funding.
On another matter, the board agreed to submit an application for a loan from the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan program administered by the state Health Department.
Mayor Robert Leake and Hillhouse said the amount the town will seek to borrow is under study but will be in the range of $600,000 to $700,000. The money will be used to replace the town’s 770 water meters, which must be read by town employees, with automated meters.
Leake said the state usually forgives the loans when water systems complete their projects.
Hillhouse said the loan amount will depend on whether the town decides to install meters that transmit the meter readings to a central point or meters that can be read from a passing vehicle.
Some aldermen expressed a preference for meters that transmit to a central location.
The board also voted to approve Police Chief Randy Metz’s recommendations to hire two police officers, Leonard D. Aikens and Ronald “Bo” Welch.
Aikens has law enforcement experience in the Houston, Texas, area but recently moved to Baton Rouge. He is enrolled in the East Feliciana Parish sheriff’s detention facility training program, but East Feliciana authorities have recommended him for the St. Francisville job, Metz said.
Welch, a former West Feliciana sheriff’s deputy, is an investigator at Louisiana State Penitentiary. He is seeking part-time employment and will serve as the police department’s certified firearms instructor, Metz said.