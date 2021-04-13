The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 29-April 4:
March 30
Hanchey, Ashton: 31; 12509 La. 969, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
March 31
Smith, Kimberly: 44; 10437 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of the road
April 1
Soulier, Joseph: 37; 4896 Ruth St., St. Francisville; theft of a motor vehicle
April 2
Sigur, Barry: 50; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
April 3
Smith, William: 19; 3237 Buffalo Road, Woodville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of the road
Hanchey, Robert: 33; 1620 Glen Eagles Bend, Zachary; bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Wisner, Elizabeth: 28, 4226 La. 84, Vidalia; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrant