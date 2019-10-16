The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 26-Oct. 3:
Sept. 27
Williams, Barry L.: 23, 605 Louisiana Ave., Ferriday, driving under suspension.
Sept. 28
Ellis, Carrol O.: 32, 11980 Hamilton Road, St. Francisville, child desertion.
Sept. 29
Graff, Travis C.: 26, 103 Klondike Road, Foxworth, Mississippi, driving under suspension.
Payne, Gary A.: 43, 803 N. 48th St., Baton Rouge, speeding, no driver's license and driving while intoxicated.
Young, Mattie J.: 28, 628 First West St., Woodville, Mississippi, speeding and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Sept. 30
Prout, Deaira A.: 23, 4045 Chicory Place, Harvey, speeding.
Oct. 1
Snowden, Niesha: 28, 6000 C St., St. Francisville, speeding and driving under suspension.
Oct. 2
Bennett, James M.: 47, 5645 Crimson Glory, St. Francisville, creation or operation of a clandestine lab, theft of a firearm, possession of firearm while committing/attempting a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of plate.
Oct. 3
Anthony, Dynell R.: 20, 10843 Brown Drive, Wakefield, improper lane usage and driving under suspension.
Woods, Terry W.: 44, 1 Flower Road, Natchez, Mississippi, speeding and driving under suspension.