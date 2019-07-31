In June, West Feliciana 4-Hers involved with the horse project started their journey through the summer horse shows. These youth and their families give many hours to their animals while working with Dr. Sonya Brouillette, horse club leader, on the 4-H Horse Project, a news release said.
Owen Brouillette, Landry Brouillette, Eliana Shidaker, Madison Pollet, Lauren Mendenall and Ashleigh Godke competed at the District Horse Show, at Florida Parishes Arena, in Amite, on June 25-26.
Events included traditional western events, such as goat tying, roping and barrel racing, and performance events, such as western pleasure and reining.
In order to advance to the Louisiana 4-H State Horse Show, competitors had to receive a blue, red or white ribbon in the event they were riding in. All the West Feliciana competitors at district qualified for the state event, the release said.
The State Horse Show was July 7-10 at Lamar-Dixon in Gonzalez. At this event, competitors who finish in the top 10 in an event qualify for Southern Regionals in Georgia. West Feliciana qualifiers include:
Stake race, 13 and under: Eliana Shidaker, fifth place
Pole Bending, 13 and under: Eliana Shidaker, third place
Pole Bending, 14 and over: Lauren M. Mendenall, eighth place
Ground work, 14 and over: Madison Pollet, third place
Stock horse, pleasure, 14 and over: Ashleigh Godke, ninth place
Western pleasure, 14 and over: Madison Pollet, 10th place
Open trail, 14 and over: Ashleigh Godke, ninth place
Reining, 14 and over: Ashleigh Godke, third place
Western showmanship, 14 and over: Madison Pollet, ninth place
Halter Class: Paint Horse Geldings: Madison Pollet, Reserve Champion
The Southern Regional Horse Show in Perry, Georgia, started Monday and runs through Sunday. The event has 4-Hers from 13 states competing.
For information about 4-H or participating in the 4-H Horse Project, call Katlin Lucas at (225) 635-3614.