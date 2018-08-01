On June 27, West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton and West Feliciana High School teacher Jessica Walker were recognized by educators from across the state at the annual Dream Teachers Event.
Milton is the 2018-19 state superintendent of the year, and Jessica Walker was a state semi-finalist for the 2019 state teacher of the year award.
Bains Elementary teacher and 2004 State Teacher of the Year Jean Woodside introduced Milton.
“It was an honor to speak in front of so many educators," Milton said. "I am especially thankful to have so many wonderful teachers such as Ms. Woodside and Ms. Walker. Ms. Walker is a star for us at WFHS. She goes above and beyond for her students on a daily basis."