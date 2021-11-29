St. Francisville businesses and residents decorated the town Friday in preparation of West Feliciana High playoff game against Church Point High.
From blue ribbons to spirit banners, the town showed its support for the Saints.
The Saint lost 28-14.
St. Francisville businesses and residents decorated the town Friday in preparation of West Feliciana High playoff game against Church Point High.
From blue ribbons to spirit banners, the town showed its support for the Saints.
The Saint lost 28-14.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission