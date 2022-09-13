The pandemic and COVID-19 put many annual events on hold over the past two years, but Paint the Town Pink is back.
West Feliciana Hospital’s annual campaign aims to increase breast cancer awareness, provide the community with prevention information and raise funds for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. Cancer Services serves cancer patients in a 10-parish area, including East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
There are many ways for people and businesses to get involved in Paint the Town Pink activities:
- Participants are asked to decorate homes or offices, both inside and out, and enter the Paint the Town Pink competition, which will be judged Oct. 19.
- Schools, sports teams and clubs are encouraged to wear pink Oct. 19.
- Donate items for the Pink Bake Sale or stop by the sale and buy some homemade baked goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Audubon Market store front.
- Join in The Witches Ride of St. Francisville on Oct. 20 and to help awareness. Visit the organization at facebook.com/witchesridesfla/ for information.
- Come to the Paint Party at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the West Feliciana Hospital cafeteria. The party includes a paint instructor and door prizes. Purchase tickets ahead of time to ensure your spot. Seating is limited.
- Buy a raffle ticket for a piece of Kendra Scott jewelry to be given away Oct. 28.
- Buy a 2022 Paint the Town Pink T-shirt.
For official entry forms and information on entering the Paint the Town Pink decorating competition or how to donate baked goods, contact Nancy Arceneaux at arceneauxn@wfph.org or call (225) 635-3811, ext. 2115