ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board on Monday appointed Emma Uhle to serve as an interim board member representing District 4.
The board also set a March 30 special primary election to fill the term of District 4 member Nancy "Beth" Tycer, who resigned Oct. 19 to take a job with East Louisiana State Mental Health System in Jackson.
In addition to surrendering the remainder of the term that ends Dec. 31, Tycer also is declining her new four-year term, which she won when she qualified in July without opposition.
Uhle formerly served as the secretary to Lloyd Lindsey and Jesse Perkins during their time as superintendents of schools in West Feliciana Parish.
She was sworn into office by 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla during Monday's meeting.
Qualifying for the special election will be Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
"I'm honored, and you know I have a passion for the people, kids and schools in this parish," Uhle said after taking her seat.
After Jan. 1, the board must either reappoint Uhle or appoint another person on an interim basis until a permanent successor is elected, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
A runoff election, if needed, would be May 4.
Uhle said she has not decided if she will be a candidate in the special election.
In other action, Superintendent Hollis Milton presented board member Milton Coates with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in recognition of his 27 years as pastor of Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church in Hardwood.