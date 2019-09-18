West Feliciana school names employees of the month Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 18, 2019 - 2:15 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 August Employee of the Month Alicia Hamilton, center, with West Feliciana Parish School Board members, from left, Scotty Owens, Milton Coats, Amanda McKinney and Sara Wilson Rogers. Provided photo by Georgia Dudley Bains Elementary School second grade teacher Claire Trahan with her class celebrate her being named Teacher of the Month for West Feliciana Parish schools. Provided photo by Georgia Dudley Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The West Feliciana Parish school system named Alicia Hamilton and Claire Trahan as its August employees of the month. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email