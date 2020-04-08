It is uncertain when the throng of tourists and buses will return to Rosedown Plantation, but when they do the vast sea of color flowing from the historic gardens will be waiting for them. The greenhouse operation paired with local gifts will ensure year-round blooming in the gardens established in the early 1800s.
Trish Aleshire, Rosedown park manager, thanked the Friends of Rosedown for a gift of $2,000 that will turn into a crop that would retail for about $18,000. These plants will be planted in the gardens March through May and will flower all summer.
“Our greenhouse is filling up with baby plants. We grow our own annuals every spring and fall, thanks to you and your generosity,” she said. “We will grow 398 flats of 4-inch plants; that’s 7,174 individual plants. We have three shipments in the greenhouse and four more to go.”
Rosedown draws visitors from around the world who are drawn to the main house and the extensive gardens that surround it, but in recent years, the unseen planting and greenhouse operation has helped the site plant small and bloom big.
“I’ve had lots of wonderful generous people who help us keep up the gardens,” Aleshire said. “We have 28 huge flower beds — a monstrous amount of color — and I could not do it without the generosity of people who help us out getting these plugs.”
The Rosedown Historic Site is a part of the state’s parks department, but private donors and groups Feliciana Gardeners and Friends of Rosedown have a large impact on impressive garden’s ability to draw more tourism dollars into the area. Aleshire said sometimes the state buys all of the infant plants and other years the groups and individuals cover the expenditures for the spring season.
“If I had to buy them retail, those 4-inch pots are probably $2.50 or more,” she said. “I buy the plug for as little as 10 cents a plug, but we buy a lot of them, thousands and thousands of them.”
Rosedown has been nurturing these “babies” instead of buying mature plants every year for the past 20 years. Aleshire said the grounds have mature, established plants and bushes like azaleas, camellias, brown reef and gardenias. The crop of bedding plants and perennials are planted and nurtured each year.
The planting operation starts in March. Aleshire and the staff chooses flowering plants that will bloom summer to November. They have repeat staples, but they try to alternative colors and sizes. “There’s always one experiment tray we have never grown before,” she added. “Every year is something new, something pretty, and these bedding plants make sure there’s something blooming in the garden all the time.”
Rosedown Plantation is a popular feature of the West Feliciana Parish Historical Society's annual Audubon Pilgrimage. The pilgrimage, planned for March 20-22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Aleshire said the buildings and offices are closed to the public, but the grounds and gardens are open to individuals.