Owen Brouillette will represent West Feliciana Parish and Louisiana this week at the 72nd annual National High School Rodeo Association finals to be held July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Brouillette qualified for the finals after being named the state champion in the bareback riding competition.
Katlin Lucas, West Feliciana 4-H agent, said Brouillette has been active in Louisiana High School Rodeo and is very talented. “We are so incredibly proud of him,” she said. “We are pleased to see Owen get the recognition he deserves, and our parish can get credit for having such a talent representing us.”
His mother, Sonya Brouillette, said her son has been riding horses since “he could sit on one.”
Owen Brouillette has been competing in youth rodeos since he was 5 years old. He started calf roping at the at the age of 12 and riding bareback when he turned 16 in May of last year.
Owen Brouillette has also excelled in showing livestock. He shows dairy cattle and won the Louisiana State Premier Exhibitor contest in dairy as a 10th grader. This year he placed second in Premier Exhibitor Swine in the market hog division. As a 10th grader, he won the Senior Dairy Showmanship at the state 4-H show.
Livestock and rodeo competitions are family affairs. Owen Brouillette’s older brother Paycen, a prelaw student at Louisiana Tech University, showed livestock. He has a younger sister who runs barrels and poles and goat ties. She will be competing in Louisiana Junior High rodeo this upcoming year as an eighth grader.
Sonya Brouillette said her family began homeschooling because it was a good fit for their lifestyle. “We do spend a lot of time traveling and the kiddos can ride every day without worries about when assignments are due,” she said. “Homeschool works very well with our schedule.”
Owen Brouillette will join 1,650 competitors from 43 states, Canada, Australia and Mexico in what is being billed as the world’s largest rodeo. More than $150,000 in prize money and $370,000 in college scholarships will be awarded.
Fans back home will be able to watch and cheer Brouillette on by tuning into the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour on RFD-TV or from the live online stream available at ridepass.com beginning at 7 p.m. July 17 and daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 23.
The National High School Rodeo Association was started more than 70 years ago by Claude Mullins, a Texas educator who was a big fan of rodeo and youth sports. In the 1930s, small rodeos started and he became a supporter. Mullins was deputy state education superintendent in 1940 when he started work to provide a statewide rodeo championship.
Mullins’ dream evolved into an organization currently impacting 10,500 students in and outside the United States with yearly entries of more than 1,500 students.
Owen Brouillette’s high school days are coming to an end, but he plans to continue college rodeo after graduation. He hasn't chosen a college yet, but he plans to study equine and farrier science.
For daily results and information, visit https://www.nhsra.com/.