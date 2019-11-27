The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 7-13:
Nov. 9
Henyard, Telvin C.: 33, 384 Water St., Woodville, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no proof of insurance.
Scott, Boston: 23, 1333 Harwich Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding.
Nov. 10
Blough, Christian K.: 41, 12177 Cane Drive, St. Francisville, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Cummings III, William: 34, 7137 Richardson Loop, Jackson, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Story, Bobby L.: 57, 11230 Peaks Ave., Walker, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, open container.