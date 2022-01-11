The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 20-Jan. 2:
Dec. 20
Dukes, Jordan: 19; 7130 Bobwhite Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery
Monceaux, Cody: 37; 3092 S. La. 13, Crowley; criminal trespassing, simple burglary of a movable/immovable, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property
Dec. 22
Haile, Lionel: 28; 234 Sweetbriar Trailer Park, Zachary; possession of concealed firearm by convicted felon, simple possession of Schedule I (two counts)
Lindsay, Brian: 41; 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary; bench warrant
Baber, Jude: 20; 10152 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; flight from an officer, three counts resisting an officer, bench warrants, simple possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 26
Armstrong, Andre: 41, 8808 Dove Ave., St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance
Russell, Alisha: 34, 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; fugitive
Hilliard, Darryll: 32; 1236 Sharlo Ave., Baton Rouge; probation violation
Dec. 28
Janik, John: 55; 11755 Newsom Drive, Baton Rouge; second-degree murder
Dec. 30
Bourgeois, Crystal: 39, 96 Lee St., Franklin; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Marcelin, Hoxie: 47; 2716 Loyola Ave., New Orleans; armed robbery, carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, fugitive warrant
Jan. 2
Cobb, Aaron: 22; 6436 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no insurance