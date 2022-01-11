The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 20-Jan. 2:

Dec. 20

Dukes, Jordan: 19; 7130 Bobwhite Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery

Monceaux, Cody: 37; 3092 S. La. 13, Crowley; criminal trespassing, simple burglary of a movable/immovable, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property

Dec. 22

Haile, Lionel: 28; 234 Sweetbriar Trailer Park, Zachary; possession of concealed firearm by convicted felon, simple possession of Schedule I (two counts)

Lindsay, Brian: 41; 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary; bench warrant

Baber, Jude: 20; 10152 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; flight from an officer, three counts resisting an officer, bench warrants, simple possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 26

Armstrong, Andre: 41, 8808 Dove Ave., St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Russell, Alisha: 34, 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; fugitive

Hilliard, Darryll: 32; 1236 Sharlo Ave., Baton Rouge; probation violation

Dec. 28

Janik, John: 55; 11755 Newsom Drive, Baton Rouge; second-degree murder

Dec. 30

Bourgeois, Crystal: 39, 96 Lee St., Franklin; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Marcelin, Hoxie: 47; 2716 Loyola Ave., New Orleans; armed robbery, carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, fugitive warrant

Jan. 2

Cobb, Aaron: 22; 6436 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no insurance

View comments