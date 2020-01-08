Assisi Heights Apartments hosts Christmas luncheon Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 8, 2020 - 2:30 pm Jan 8, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Joe Kelly and Greg Foster judge the door decorating contest at Assisi Heights Apartments. Gwendolyn Mayweather, in Apartment 35, won the door decorating contest. Provided photo Linda Stevens won a ham at the Assisi Heights Apartments Christmas luncheon Dec. 19, 2019. Provided photo The residents of Assisi Heights Apartments held a Christmas luncheon Dec. 19, 2019. Attendees include, standing, Peggy Pittman and from left, sitting, Alice Landers, Bill Ingram and Willie Gray. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The residents of Assisi Heights Apartments gathered Dec. 19 for a luncheon to celebrate Christmas.Linda Stevens won the ham giveaway.Gwendolyn Mayweather, in Apartment 35, won the door decorating contest, judged by Joe Kelly and Greg Foster. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email