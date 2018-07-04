D4A_7068WFAHS-GALA.jpg (copy)

The annual Wags and Whiskers Gala is set for July 21 at Hemingbough to benefit the West Feliciana Humane Society in St. Francisville.

 Provided photo by Stacey Foretich Photography

Tickets are on sale for the July 21 Wags & Whiskers Gala benefiting the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society.

The society uses the proceeds from the gala to fund the James L. "Bo" Bryant Sheler in St. Francisville, which opened in 2012.

The gala, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Hemingbough, will feature carnival-style activities, dancing to music by the Delta Drifters, silent auction, food, a kissing booth where attendees can Smooch A Pooch, and lots of costumed cats and dogs looking for a home.

Tickets are $25 and are available at bontemptix.com or at the Bank of St. Francisville.

View comments