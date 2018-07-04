Tickets are on sale for the July 21 Wags & Whiskers Gala benefiting the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society.
The society uses the proceeds from the gala to fund the James L. "Bo" Bryant Sheler in St. Francisville, which opened in 2012.
The gala, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Hemingbough, will feature carnival-style activities, dancing to music by the Delta Drifters, silent auction, food, a kissing booth where attendees can Smooch A Pooch, and lots of costumed cats and dogs looking for a home.
Tickets are $25 and are available at bontemptix.com or at the Bank of St. Francisville.