The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 20-26:
Sept. 20
Benoit, Chase: 29; 20415 Liberty Road, Pride; illegal possession of stolen things more than $500
Landry, Hubert: 48; 9640 Arlene Ave., Zachary; illegal possession of stolen things more than $500, fugitive warrant, parole violation
Sept. 21
Jarreau, Maria: 55; 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville; DWI third, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, careless operation, open container
Strauss Jr., Brian: 28; 3981 Ridgemount Drive, Baton Rouge; taking contraband to/from penal institution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II
Sept. 22
Johnson, Jasmonique: 29; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace
Sept. 26
Vancleave, Barrett: 30; 133 Boston Row, Woodville, Mississippi; DWI first, careless operation, open container