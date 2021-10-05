The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 20-26:

Sept. 20

Benoit, Chase: 29; 20415 Liberty Road, Pride; illegal possession of stolen things more than $500

Landry, Hubert: 48; 9640 Arlene Ave., Zachary; illegal possession of stolen things more than $500, fugitive warrant, parole violation

Sept. 21

Jarreau, Maria: 55; 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville; DWI third, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, careless operation, open container

Strauss Jr., Brian: 28; 3981 Ridgemount Drive, Baton Rouge; taking contraband to/from penal institution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II

Sept. 22

Johnson, Jasmonique: 29; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace

Sept. 26

Vancleave, Barrett: 30; 133 Boston Row, Woodville, Mississippi; DWI first, careless operation, open container

