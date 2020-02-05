The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 23-29:
Jan. 23
Adams, Jarid D.: 40, 6126 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Feliciana Parish.
Newton, Kirby K.: 43, 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, cruelty to juveniles.
Vault, Trevor D.: 23, 703 Everrett Loop, Alexandria, bench warrant – possession of marijuana.
Jan. 24
Rogers, Adrean M.: 30, 1105 Sherron Groom Road, Baker, bench warrant – driving under suspension.
Sibley, Sequena A.: 29, 5944 Street B, St. Francisville, theft.
Jan. 29
Sylvester, Monica L.: 45, 11864 Pamela St., Baton Rouge, malfeasance in office – sexual conduct prohibited with prisoner.