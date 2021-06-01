The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 17-23:
May 17
Babineaux, Tiffany: 39; 11799 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville; bench warrant
Milton, Corinthians: 45; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated second-degree battery
May 18
Saucier, Dalton: 22; 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
May 19
Thibodeaux, Cody: 30; 1 Tiger Right Tier, Angola; aggravated assault, second-degree battery
May 21
Ballansaw, Micheal: 30; 1120 N. Sugar Ridge, LaPlace; possession of firearm by convicted felon, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle not covered by security, failure to secure registration, switched plates
Ford, Bendarius: 20; 7139 Bobwhite Drive, St. Francisville; domestic abuse aggravated assault
May 22
Hodges, Brandon: 35; 16454 La. 10, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, fugitive warrant
Morgan, Severia: 27; 5737 Breckenridge St., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding
May 23
David, Lance: 29; 5778 Commerce St., St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV