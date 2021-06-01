The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 17-23:

May 17

Babineaux, Tiffany: 39; 11799 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville; bench warrant

Milton, Corinthians: 45; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated second-degree battery

May 18

Saucier, Dalton: 22; 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated

May 19

Thibodeaux, Cody: 30; 1 Tiger Right Tier, Angola; aggravated assault, second-degree battery

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

May 21

Ballansaw, Micheal: 30; 1120 N. Sugar Ridge, LaPlace; possession of firearm by convicted felon, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle not covered by security, failure to secure registration, switched plates

Ford, Bendarius: 20; 7139 Bobwhite Drive, St. Francisville; domestic abuse aggravated assault

May 22

Hodges, Brandon: 35; 16454 La. 10, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, fugitive warrant

Morgan, Severia: 27; 5737 Breckenridge St., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding

May 23

David, Lance: 29; 5778 Commerce St., St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV

View comments