Riverfront restaurants, walkways and cruise ships chartering from floating docks are part of the vision to turn several dozen acres of land along the Mississippi River in West Feliciana Parish into a destination for day-trippers and visitors.

It's part of a proposed multimillion-dollar Mississippi Riverfront Gateway Development project to connect the river to St. Francisville and support local tourism. Officials and architects on Thursday unveiled designs for the ambitious undertaking.

They include concepts for a riverboat terminal as a first step, with plans over the years to add an amphitheater, restaurants and areas for river recreation.

“The first goal is to make sure everybody has access to the river,” said West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard. “We have a lot to offer, and we can do better than what we have.”

The Parish acquired 72 acres by the river last year and secured nearly $3 million in state capital outlay funds for planning. Among the project's other goals is expanding riverboat access along the river, which will be accessible from Ferdinand Street and the Old Ferry Landing.

Ultimate funding for the project has not been secured. It would likely take a mix of state, local and private funds along with some business tax incentives.

With few options for visitors and residents to connect with the river, local officials see potential in the project's ability to generate interest in the area.

”This is the only place between Baton Rouge and Natchez where you have access to the river," said Clifford Grout of Baton Rouge firm Grout Sanchez Design, one of the lead firms on the project.

Though the early designs are likely to change, he said, building the landing point first would allow river travelers to get out and see the town.

Still, the proposed project would need far more money from state and local sources, as well as contributions from private companies.

Viking River Cruises plans to build a floating dock for river tours. The state funding also would enable the parish to build another loading dock near a proposed cruise ship terminal to service steamboat companies.

The docks and other development near the river would have to withstand high water levels and flooding, which have increased in recent decades, including this year when the river ran high for months.

Silt had built along the shore and made the river channel more shallow, Havard said, adding that there are no levees for added protection. An area of the proposed project flooded in 2011 but planners have proposed to build the terminal 3 feet above the highest-recorded water level.

“The problem we have with the river is it’s going to get higher and higher every year," Havard said.

The next steps for the project include releasing more detailed designs and environmental and hydrology studies before starting construction.