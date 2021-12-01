The West Feliciana 4-H Program teamed up with Louisiana State 4-H and Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent Jessie Hoover to hold its second annual pumpkin growing contest, which led to one on the growers winning at the state level.
In the contest, participants were required to do most of the work in their pumpkin patches. Each 4-H’er planted two varieties, Atlantic Giant and Cinderella pumpkins.
The weather was tough year for growing pumpkins, and deer eating pumpkins gave the youth issues. 13 students started the contest with five — Andrew Godke, Ashleigh Godke, Caylen Delaney, Alex Patin and Landry Brouillette — submitting pumpkins. The contest had five categories: Smallest, Largest, Most Unique, Most Uniform and Best Records.
Andrew Godke grew the state’s Smallest Pumpkin. His tiny pumpkin weighed 1.5 oz.
For information on the Pumpkin Growing Contest or the West Feliciana 4-H Program, contact Katlin Lucas at klucas@agcenter.lsuu.edu. For information on horticulture, contact Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu.